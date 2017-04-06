Cubs come from behind to rally past Cardinals 6-4

ST LOUIS, MO - APRIL 06: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with Jon Jay #30 and Matt Szczur #20 after hitting a three run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on April 6, 2017 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — In a most sticky situation, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina couldn’t find a ball that clung to his chest protector and the Chicago Cubs turned the bizarre play into a late rally, beating St. Louis 6-4 Thursday.

The Cardinals led 4-2 in the seventh inning when things became crazy at Busch Stadium.

Pinch hitter Matt Szczur led off by striking out on a pitch from Brett Cecil that skipped in the dirt. The ball bounced into Molina’s protector and appeared to get trapped by a sticky substance.

Molina kept looking around for the ball, and only found it once Szczur was at first base. The Gold Glove catcher gave a bemused look and smiled.

The Cubs capitalized when a walk set up Kyle Schwarber’s go-ahead home run.