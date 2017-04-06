× Cubs 3B Kris Bryant shows off his golf skills in Facebook video

CHICAGO – At this point, what can’t he do.

You could probably come up with something, but right now Kris Bryant seems to be finding his niche in whatever activity he chooses.

Wednesday brought another accomplishment for the Cubs’ third baseman and reigning National League MVP who showed off his golf skills in a Facebook video.

Bryant is shown hitting golf balls from home plate towards targets lining the edge of the infield about 130 yards away. He had a few unsuccessful tries before finally getting one into the basket at the end of the 27 second video.

When he went to retrieve the great shot, Bryant had a mixture of celebration and laughter after his latest feat.

On the Facebook post, Bryant wrote “Look out Rickie Fowler! #themasters” in reference to the first major tournament of the year being held this weekend at Augusta National in Georgia.

This week Bryant and the Cubs have begun their regular season in St. Louis, the first time the franchise has done so as a World Series champion since 1909.