Chicago begins to dry out, warm up Friday

As high pressure builds into the Midwest and western Great Lakes on Friday, mostly sunny skies will prevail over the Chicago area. Temperatures will rebound quickly, reaching well into the 50s during the afternoon. Flood warnings and advisories will be in effect with most of our rivers swollen or in minor flood due to the 1- to 3-inch rains that fell here the past couple of days.

As the high pressure moves off to the east, strengthening southwest winds on the backside of the departing high pressure will provide a steady warmup this coming weekend. Readings should reach well into the 60s Saturday under mostly sunny skies and top out in the middle 70s Sunday.

As low pressure passes to our north, the associated cold front will approach from the west triggering showers and thunderstorms later Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures should still be mild Monday, with how mild will depending upon the cloudiness and periodic showers.