Bulls Game Notes For Thursday @ Philadelphia

* The 76ers snapped their 12-game losing streak to the Bulls by defeating Chicago on the road, 117-107, on March 24 earlier this season. The 76ers haven’t defeated the Bulls in Philly since 2013-14 (lost last six games).

* The Bulls lost to the Knicks on Tuesday, 100-91, snapping their four-game win streak. Chicago made only six three-pointers in the loss (6-for-27) after making at least 10 in its previous seven outings, which was the team’s longest streak all-time (three-point line introduced in 1979-80).

* The 76ers gave up 141 points in Tuesday’s loss to the Nets (lost 141-118), the most Philadelphia has allowed in a game since March 6, 1993 (149 points to the Sonics). It’s the most allowed by the 76ers in a regulation home game since giving up 146 to the Celtics on March 16, 1974.

* Jimmy Butler is averaging 29.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists over his last six games against the 76ers. During that time, Butler set his career high in points (53) in Philadelphia on January 14, 2016, and recorded a triple-double (10 pts, 12 rebs, 10 asts) in Chicago on April 13, 2016.

* After shooting 29.9 percent from three-point range before the All-Star break, Nikola Mirotic is shooting 41.4 percent from deep since then, which is the sixth-highest percentage in the NBA during that span (minimum 100 attempts).

* Shawn Long scored 18 points off the bench on 8-of-11 shooting (.727) in Tuesday’s loss to the Nets. Long, who was signed to a 10-day contract on March 6, is shooting 64.3 percent from the field (54-for-84), the fifth highest in the NBA during that span (minimum 75 attempts).