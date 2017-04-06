× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ Anaheim

* The Blackhawks lost, 4-3, to the Avalanche in overtime at Pepsi Center on Tuesday night, dropping their second straight tilt, and falling to 2-2-2 in the last six games overall. Chicago is 19-0-2 (.952) on the road when scoring three or more goals in 2016-17 – best in the NHL.

* Anaheim defeated Calgary, 3-1, at Honda Center on Tuesday night, taking both ends of a home-and-home series with the Flames (won 4-3 on Sunday night at Scotiabank Saddledome). The Ducks are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games overall – tied for the fourth-longest point streak in franchise history.

* The Blackhawks and Ducks have split two meetings in 2016-17, each beating the other on the road. Dating to the beginning of 2013-14, Chicago has defeated Anaheim five straight times at Honda Center by a combined score of 16-6.

* Artemi Panarin lit the lamp once Tuesday night, giving him exactly 30 markers for the second straight year. Panarin is the first Blackhawk in team history to score at least 30 goals in each of his first two NHL seasons.

* Patrick Eaves lit the lamp Tuesday night, extending his goal-scoring streak to three straight games, and giving him eight markers in his last nine skates overall – most of any Western Conference player since March 18. Eaves has two career hat tricks, one of which came against the Blackhawks on February 11, 2016.

* Including Eaves (who has scored 10 times since joining the Ducks), Anaheim has nine different skaters with 10+ goals in 2016-17 – one shy of tying the franchise record done three times prior (1993-94, 2005-06 and 2013-14). Chicago has seven skaters with 10+ markers this season.