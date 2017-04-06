April the giraffe preparing for ‘launch sequence,’ say zoo officials

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Animal Adventure Park posted more updates on April the giraffe as the wait for her calf continues.

April’s shape is changing. Her body and belly are much less round and the bulges have streamlined, possibly suggesting a new position for the calf, said Park officials.

They are hoping this is in preparation for the “launch sequence.”

On Wednesday night, Park officials noticed that April’s backend was bulging and that she was walking through strong contractions, which is common behavior for active labor.

For now the wait continues for April’s baby.