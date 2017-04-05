× Weather Update: Wind Advisory for 30 to 45 mile per hour winds Illinois/Wisconsin Lakeside counties into northwest Indiana overnight/Thursday – High Wind Warning/Lakeshore Flood Warning 4AM CDT Thursday into the evening hours for possible wind gusts over 60 miles per hour and 15 to 22-foot waves along the lakefront from Chicago/Cook County into Lake and Porter Counties, Indiana

As the center of a deepening low pressure system tracks through central Indiana, strengthening northeast to north winds will increase prompting a Wind Advisory for greater than 40 miles per hour overnight along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline into northwest Indiana.

Strongest winds possibly gusting in excess of 60 miles per hour will occur Thursday over the lake and just inland, prompting a High Wind Warning (note gold-shaded area on highlighted map) beginning at 4AM CDT for the portion of Chicago and Cook County around the south end of the lake into Lake and Porter Counties Indiana immediately adjacent to the lake – coinciding with the High Wind Warning, a Lakeshore Flood Warning calls for damaging 15 to 22-foot waves causing flooding and severe erosion along the lakefront Thursday into Thursday evening. Interests along the lakefront should take immediate precautions to protect property and individuals driving, especially west-east-traveling high-profile vehicles such as vans, buses, trucks should try to delay plans or drive very defensively for the next 24 hours or so.

As the storm system moves off to the east, winds will gradually diminish Thursday evening.

Another aspect of the storm system is the possibility of cold rain changing over to wet snow as colder air entrains into the low pressure system tonight and Thursday. Indications are that this changeover may well take place with only minor accumulations, except from Chicago south into northwest Indiana where accumulations of a few inches could occur on grassy surfaces or make driving slippery in some areas.

For those planning travel into Lower Michigan the next 24 to 36-hours, it will be bad enough getting around the south end of the lake due to the strong winds and slushy wet snow, but be aware that Winter Storm Advisories and Warnings are in effect for 2 to 4-inches of snow over southern Lower Michigan and 6-9 inches farther north.