× Trump serves up criticism for Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO — President Trump criticized Chicago’s public schools, as well as those in New York and Los Angeles, during a conversation with business executives.

After praising charter schools, President Trump said, “If you look at so many elements of education, it’s so sad to see what’s coming… the numbers are very rough.”

He wasn’t specific, but the president is critical of the Common Core national education standards.

He says education should be managed locally, not from Washington.