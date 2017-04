Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STONE PARK, Ill. -- The sisters of the St. Charles Borromeo convent appear to have won their battle with a topless night club in Stone Park.

"Club Allure" opened four years ago next door to the convent. But, the club was closed last October.

It lost its liquor license a month later, and the owners still owe $4000 in back taxes.

There's no sign it's planning to reopen, even though its web site is still active.