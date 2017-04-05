× Taco Bell is coming to Pilsen and people take to Twitter with their disapproval

PILSEN, Ill. — Taco Bell is coming to Chicago’s largest majority Latino neighborhood, reported DNAInfo.

A realty group called Western Bell Inc. plans to open the Taco Bell at west 24th street in south western avenue on the border of Pilsen and Little Village, both predominantly Mexican-American neighborhoods. There are currently around 20 restaurants that serve tacos and Mexican food within a mile radius of the coming Taco Bell’s location.

The location was previously zoned for residential use but zoning changes approved last week by Ald. Danny Solis of the 25th district gave way for the new restaurant.

However, people are not thrilled, and some took to Twitter to share their disapproval:

As a lover of both Taco Bell and of Pilsen, I am insulted that they would even try to open in that neighborhood. https://t.co/i65t4ggE1f — Anita Knapp (@GayRobot_) April 5, 2017

With Taco Bell moving next to Taqueria Tayahua, the best and worst mexican food in Chicago will be 150 feet apart https://t.co/mvYpPSxq91 — Nick Tramdack (@swordsnsolvers) April 5, 2017

Nothing against Taco Bell but if you go to Pilsen and eat there that's like The Office ep when Michael goes to NYC and eats at Sbarro lol — Eric (@Word_Void) April 5, 2017

GTFOH, a Taco Bell is NOT needed in Pilsen! https://t.co/NwSU2vs6v0 — Lizette Garza (@lizette_garza) April 5, 2017