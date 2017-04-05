Taco Bell is coming to Pilsen and people take to Twitter with their disapproval
PILSEN, Ill. — Taco Bell is coming to Chicago’s largest majority Latino neighborhood, reported DNAInfo.
A realty group called Western Bell Inc. plans to open the Taco Bell at west 24th street in south western avenue on the border of Pilsen and Little Village, both predominantly Mexican-American neighborhoods. There are currently around 20 restaurants that serve tacos and Mexican food within a mile radius of the coming Taco Bell’s location.
The location was previously zoned for residential use but zoning changes approved last week by Ald. Danny Solis of the 25th district gave way for the new restaurant.
However, people are not thrilled, and some took to Twitter to share their disapproval:
41.848922 -87.669519