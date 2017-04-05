Search underway for prisoner who escaped arrest in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A convicted burglar is still on the run after what looks like a planned getaway.

Harron Raggs, 24, was convicted of stealing a car and burglary. He's also wanted for domestic battery.

Raggs was in a Illinois Department of Corrections transport vehicle Monday, when he broke out.

A short time later, a red Chevrolet Impala picked him up a block away at Taylor and Oakley. When fleeing, that car hit a corrections squad car while getting away.

Raggs is 5 foot 9, and 160 pounds.

He has at tattoo that reads "Trust None" on his neck, and one that reads "RIP Grandma" on his arm.