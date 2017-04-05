Vietnam veteran receives long-lost Purple Heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Vietnam War veteran from Illinois received a long-lost Purple Heart from state Treasurer Michael Frerichs Wednesday.

The treasurer returned the medal to Harold J. Walker after it ended up turned over to the government as unclaimed property .

The Purple Heart is given in the name of the president to anyone killed or wounded while serving in the military.

Walker lived in Illinois when he was drafted by the U.S. Army. He now lives in Mississippi.

His purple heart is one of several medals among unclaimed property belonging to Walker.

The Illinois treasurer is the custodian of unclaimed property. It includes money or items found in or associated with lost bank accounts or insurance policies or from forgotten safe deposit boxes.