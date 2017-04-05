Filmmaker sheds light on the Hobbyhorse sub-culture sweeping Finland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN talked to Selma Vilhunen, director of a documentary called "Hobbyhorse Revolution."

The film is about teenagers with growing pains who learn to find their own voice and talent through riding and making hobbyhorses.

Vilhunen said it has become a sub-culture and provides a space for girls to enjoy imagination and camaraderie.

"We all have a hobbyhorse inside of us that needs to be liberated," said Vilhunen.

The annual Hobbyhorse Championships are in Helsinki at the end of the month. "Hobbyhorse Revolution" is in the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival. The North American premiere is set for May 3rd.