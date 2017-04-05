× Cubs and White Sox Wednesday games both postponed by rain

CHICAGO – Mother nature hasn’t been too kind to the team on the South Side. On Wednesday, they weren’t very friendly with the Cubs, either.

Both the North Siders and the White Sox saw their games postponed by rain a few hours before the even began, continuing a soggy start to the season.

The Cubs’ game schedule for St. Louis for 12:45 PM on Wednesday was rained out and instead will be played on Thursday at the same time on CSN. It comes after Joe Maddon’s team won their first game of the season on Tuesday night, defeating the Cardinals 2-1.

Meanwhile, the White Sox got rained out for the second time in three days, with the team calling the game at 8:30 AM due to consistent rain in the Chicago area. On Monday, the season opener at Guaranteed Rate Field had to be postponed due to rain and was made up on Tuesday, a game which the White Sox lost to the Tigers 6-3. Wednesday’s game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on May 26th.

Thursday’s 1:10 PM game could be in jeopardy as well with the possibility with rain and snow showers predicted for the area.