Chicago to crack down on drivers blocking bike lanes

(CHICAGO) Bicyclists can call 311 to report a problem in their lane.

The city’s 311 system is now taking complaints about vehicles that are blocking bicycle lanes.

Those calls will be logged, so the city knows where it needs to crack down more.

More enforcement will come in the form of additional traffic enforcement aides.

The city currently has 15 aides that patrol the city on bicycles.

20 more are in the works to be hired.

Vehicles blocking bicycle lanes led to 1,300 tickets in 2016.