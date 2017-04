× Chicago area rivers continue to rise – updated stages/flood forecasts

Rivers continue to slowly rise, and a forecast of an inch or more additional rains across the Chicago area has been integrated into the latest updated flood warnings/advisories (light-green-shaded areas on the highlighted map).

A flood warning is in effect for several forecast points along the Des Plaines, Illinois, Fox, Iroquois, Sugar Creek and Kankakee Rivers. Flood Advisories for Rivers near bankfull are in effect for other portions of the Des Plaines, East Branch of the DuPage, Fox, Iroquois, Kankakee, Rock, Pecatonica and Illinois Rivers.

Below is the latest River stage/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…