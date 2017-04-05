2 shot during suburban home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STICKNEY, Ill. – Cook County authorities are investigating after two people were shot during a home invasion in Stickney.

Neighbors were told by detectives this was a targeted shooting.

According to a source, around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday three men busted into the home at 48th and Lockwood. Two brothers and a friend were inside the home.

20-year-old Lucas Styrczula was shot in the legs, the source says. His friend was shot as well. Lucas's 18-year-old brother Darius reportedly jumped from a window to escape.

Neighborhood residents tell WGN News there has been a heavy police presence around the home for at least the last year.

The Styrczula family has not commented.

Detectives right now don’t have any descriptions of the suspects and no one in custody