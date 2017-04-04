Watch Stephen Curry sing ‘Frozen’ and ‘Moana’ songs during Carpool Karaoke

With NCAA fever Monday night, a basketball great was featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors strapped in for some ‘Carpool Karaoke’ — that featured some Disney tunes.

The karaoke duo sang hit songs from “Frozen” and “Moana.”

“Oh, you’re a fan of the “Moana?” Corden asks Curry. “Of course”, Curry replied. “What dad is not?”

Curry gave credit to his 4-year-old daughter for his knowledge in Disney songs.

Watch the hilarious video in the player above — carpool karaoke comes in at 6:33