Valerie Jarrett discusses ‘gut-wrenching’ Clinton loss and why there’s still optimism

For the last eight years, Valerie Jarrett was the right hand to the most powerful man in the world.

From the moment President Obama took the Oath of Office in 2009, she became his senior advisor and his go-to person.

But now, the party is over.

Right now she divides her time between her home in Washington and one here in Chicago. She’s on the speaker’s circuit, she’s joined some boards and wants to encourage young people to go into politics. And contrary to rumors, she doesn’t live with the Obamas.

Jarret sat down WGN’s Micah Materre to discuss her time in the White House, how her life has changed since then, her frustrations with the current administration and what’s next for her.