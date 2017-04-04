× Tony Romo retires from football to start a broadcasting career at CBS

IRVING, Texas – He had humble beginnings in East Central Illinois as a quarterback who made a name for himself in Charleston.

Tony Romo had a successful career playing for FCS Eastern Illinois and was the winner of the Walter Payton Award for the best player in that division in his senior year of 2002. He even had a nickname – “The Romo-nater” that was put on the posters around campus touting the quarterback as one of the best in the country.

Who would have thought at that time that the Panthers signal caller would become one of the more prominent figures in the NFL for a decade, earning praise and scorn for success along with his failures. That’s what you get when you are the face of the Dallas Cowboys.

No longer is that the case for Romo and it hasn’t been for a few months now, this after he was passed by rookie Dak Prescott when he was injured early in the year. Hence the quarterback announced his retirement shortly after his release from the team after 15 seasons.

Yet the football journey of this former EIU quarterback continues in a new way on the day of his retirement as he will join the NFL broadcast crew at CBS for the 2017 season. He will join the network’s top crew and will be the color commentator with longtime play-by-play man Jim Nantz.

I guess it's time to start dressing up. #CBS pic.twitter.com/GseSRiyNOo — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 4, 2017

Romo finished his career with a 78-49 record and 2-4 in the playoffs. The four-time Pro Bowl selection threw for 34,183 yards with 248 touchdowns compared to 117 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 97.1.