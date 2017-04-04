Spring storm to bring high winds and snow this week

Chicago’s wild April weather rolls on with the threat of snow and a Spring storm.

Cold air entering into the system could spread a band of accumulating heavy wet snow across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana and much of Lower Michigan Wednesday and Thursday – forecasters are still trying to determine potential accumulations of the anticipated wet melting snow due to air temperatures being at or above freezing and the warm land/road surfaces.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch and a High Wind Watch from late Wednesday night through Thursday are in effect for Lake and Cook County, Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in northwest Indiana. The High Wind Watch actually continues farther north to Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties in southeast Wisconsin. Individuals should take precautions to protect interests susceptible to strong winds and flooding along the shoreline.

A Storm Warning for winds well in excess of 60 miles per hour and waves 20 to 25-feet or even higher is in effect Thursday for the open waters of southern Lake Michigan. Winds will likely gradually subside from west to east later Thursday night and Friday.

By Friday though, warmer weather returns with 70 degrees on tap for the weekend.

