Police make arrest in South Shore quadruple homicide

CHICAGO — An arrest has been made in a quadruple homicide that occurred in the South Shore neighborhood last Thursday, police said Tuesday.

According to police, a man with gun came into a restaurant at 75th and Coles, where he shot and killed 28-year-old Emmanuel Stokes and another man.

After seeing the shooting, 19-year-old Raheam Jackson and his 20-year-old brother Dillion fled. They had been visiting their mother, who works at the restaurant. The shooter took off after the two brothers, shooting and killing them just outside the restaurant. One died where he was shot, the other about a block away in a backyard.

Several people who work closely with the South Shore community believe the shooting was in retaliation for the death of 26-year-old Patrice Calvin, who was four months pregnant when she was shot and killed just blocks away.

Police said they will reveal details about the arrest Wednesday at 11 a.m.

