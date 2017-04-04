× Person struck and killed by Red Line train at Grand stop; trains rerouted

CHICAGO — A person was struck and killed by a Red Line train at the Grand stop Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Recovery in progress on redline at grand Victim is doa. Service remains off for recovery — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 4, 2017

According to the CTA, Red Line trains are being rerouted to elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak.

Travelers should expect delays and allow extra travel time as fire crews are on the scene.

Trains heading towards 95th/ Dan Ryan have resumed normal service, but will not stop at Grand, according to the CTA.

Trains headed towards Howard be diverted to these elevated stops after Cermak and will resume normal service after Armitage:

Roosevelt

Adams/Wabash

Randolph/Wabash

State/Lake

Clark/Lake

Merchandise Mart

Chicago

Sedgwick

Armitage