Parents angry over "humiliating" lunch money reminder

PHOENIZ, Ariz. — Some parents are not happy that an elementary school is putting a stamp on kids’ arms when their lunch money account is too low.

One mom shared a picture with the words “lunch money” stamped on her son’s wrist.

Tara Chavez says her son used to come home with a slip of paper when his account was low.

Some parents say the stamp is a “humiliating” punishment.

School officials told Chavez that cafeteria workers are supposed to ask kids if they would prefer a stamp or a slip as a reminder.