Parents angry over “humiliating” lunch money reminder
PHOENIZ, Ariz. — Some parents are not happy that an elementary school is putting a stamp on kids’ arms when their lunch money account is too low.
One mom shared a picture with the words “lunch money” stamped on her son’s wrist.
Tara Chavez says her son used to come home with a slip of paper when his account was low.
Some parents say the stamp is a “humiliating” punishment.
School officials told Chavez that cafeteria workers are supposed to ask kids if they would prefer a stamp or a slip as a reminder.