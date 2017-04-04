Lunchbreak: Cinnamon roll pancakes, prepared by Hearth Restaurant chef John Linton

Chef John Linton

Hearth Restaurant

1625 Hinman Avenue

Evanston

(847) 570-8400

www.hearthrestaurant.net/

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Pancake Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 Tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

2 1/2 cups buttermilk

2 each large eggs

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Cinnamon Filling Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons butter, melted

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Cream Cheese Glaze Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup cream cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Make the cinnamon filling by whisking all the ingredients together in a bowl until smooth and place in a squeeze bottle or pastry bag. Now make the cream cheese glaze by whisking all ingredients until smooth. Keep in the bowl and set aside until ready to serve the pancakes. And for the cinnamon roll pancakes. Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and kosher salt together in a bowl. Now add Buttermilk, eggs and melted butter into the dry mix. Whisk everything together lightly. Do not overbeat (lumps are fine). The batter can be refrigerated for up to one day. Heat a large nonstick griddle or skillet over low heat for about 5 minutes. Add 1 Tablespoon oil to the skillet. Turn heat up to medium–low and using a measuring cup, ladle 1/3 cup batter into the pan without overcrowding. Now swirl the cinnamon filling in the pancake batter that is cooking in the pan. Flip pancakes after bubbles rise to surface and bottoms brown, about 2 to 4 minutes. Cook until the other sides are lightly browned. Keep pancakes warm until rest of pancakes are cooked. Now place pancakes on a plate and drizzle with the cream cheese glaze.

Chef’s Hint: You can add granola or some brown sugar crumble for texture.