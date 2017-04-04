Inmates embark on unique path to learn life-skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Ill. -- Governor Burce Rauner toured the recently opened Kewanee Life Skills Re-entry Center, a facility that teaches life and job skills to inmates within five years of completing their prison sentences.

Opened in February, the Life Skills Center, which once housed a juvenile detention facility, is a first of its kind program.

It's intended to help prevent inmates from returning to prison as state corrections officials say the state has an "appalling recidivism rate."

Only 59 inmates are at the center currently. The Department of Corrections is looking to expand this program to other facilities around the state. This facility can hold nearly 700.

The hope is that it is successful where about 600 inmates can be here at any one time, as they are prepared for release at the end of their sentences.