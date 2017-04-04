× I read your recent reply regarding the April 2 snowstorm of 1970. Are you sure it wasn’t April 2, 1973?

Dear Tom,

I read your recent reply regarding the April 2 snowstorm of 1970. Are you sure it wasn’t April 2, 1973? My birthday is on April 2, and I remember the storm of April 2, 1973, very well. Perhaps they both happened.

—George Garrod

Dear George,

We checked Chicago’s weather records for April 1973 and found no evidence of a snowstorm on or near April 2. On April 1 of that year, the high and low temperatures were 52 and 43 degrees, with 0.25 inches of rain; on April 2, 48 and 42 degrees with 0.04 inches of rain. The snowstorm of April 1-2, 1970, produced 10.7 inches of snow. In 1971, 0.7 inches of snow fell on April 2 and 0.1 inches on April 3. In 1974, no snow fell. In 1975, however, a huge storm produced 9.4 inches of snow on April 2 and 0.4 inches on April 3. This might have been the snow you remember. Our memories sometimes play tricks on us.