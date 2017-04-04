From storm to sun, wild weather week rolls on
-
Spring storm to bring high winds and snow this week
-
Wild April weather to bring snow and sun
-
Roller Coaster week of temps rolls on
-
Mild and wet week rolls on
-
From Friday’s cold to Tuesday’s warmth, winter’s wild ride rolls on
-
-
Risk of severe storms this evening/overnight across the Chicago area
-
Showers, thunderstorms expected across the Chicago area Saturday into Sunday
-
Upgraded risk of severe storms across entire Chicago area this afternoon into overnight hours
-
Sun returns for part of the weekend
-
Week of wintry weather
-
-
Very mild weather on the way this week
-
Mild, windy weather to last most of the week
-
Scattered thunderstorms slowly weakening this Monday morning