Election day in suburbs; Bolingbrook mayor’s support for Trump may impact re-election

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. -- It's election day for many residents in the suburbs, and at least one race is receiving national attention.

In Bolingbrook, a challenger in the mayor's race is trying to make an issue out of the incumbent mayor's ties to a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

There are also mayoral races in Aurora and Evanston, where the city's first openly gay alderman is running for mayor.

In Orland Park, the mayor for over 20 years is in a battle to keep his job. He's been under fire after the village board raised the mayor's salary from $40,000 to $150,000 a year.

Some candidates in the race for Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 are running on a pledge to repeal to district's policy, allowing transgender students to use girls locker rooms and bathrooms.

Polls are open and close at 7 p.m. tonight.