WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Congressional Democrats today will re-introduce legislation to enforce equal-pay protections for women in the workplace.

One study concludes that on average, women earn 80 percent as much as men.

Other studies say the gap is smaller for men and women doing the same job.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump is an outspoken advocate for pay equity.

President Trump says people should be paid based on job performance, regardless of gender.