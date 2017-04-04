× Chicago police SUV crashes into car; driver killed

CHICAGO — Chicago police officers were involved in a fatal car crash on the city’s South Side overnight.

Officers were northbound on Michigan Avenue with their emergency equipment activated, when another car pulled into their path near 105th Street.

The 66-year-old driver of the other car was killed. The officers suffered minor injuries.

Police haven’t released the dead man’s name.

The crossing is a three-way stop, but a witness says the police didn’t stop, or even slow down.