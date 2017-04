× Chicago area Flood Warnings/Advisories continue – River Stage/Forecast Summary as of Tuesday morning

Tuesday segments of the Illinois, Kankakee and Des Plaines Rivers remain in Minor Flood, while a few other segments of the Illinois, Fox and Des Plaines Rivers are running and expected to stay near bankfull unless additional heavy rains cause them to rise into flood. Below is a summary of Chicago area river stages and those points under Flood Warning/Advisory prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office.

Hydrologic River Summary