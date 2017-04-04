× Bulls winning streak comes to an end in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago Bulls lost a crucial game and a chance to strengthen their playoff hopes.

Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points, and the New York Knicks snapped the Bulls’ four-game win streak with a 100-91 victory on Tuesday night.

Courtney Lee had 14 points for New York, and Maurice Ndour added 13 points and 12 rebounds in his first career start. The Knicks (30-48) had dropped seven of nine.

The Bulls (38-40) shot just 38.1 percent from the field and committed 15 turnovers. They dropped into a tie with Indiana for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game ahead of idle Miami.

All-Star Jimmy Butler scored 26 points for Chicago, and Nikola Mirotic had 21 points and 10 rebounds.

“We didn’t come out with the fire that we needed to,” Butler said. “They came out like they were playing for something and we didn’t. They whooped our tail in every aspect of the game.”

The Knicks grabbed control in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulls 25-16 for a 54-40 halftime lead.

New York shot 55 percent from the field in the first half, compared to 33 percent for Chicago.

Anthony then scored eight points in the third quarter to help New York to an 80-64 advantage heading into the final period.

“I thought we came out and kind of got them out of their comfort zone, kind of speed their game up,” Anthony said. “Tonight was just one of those games where we started off good and sustained it throughout the course of the game. We finished the game today.”

Justin Holiday had 12 points for the Knicks, and Mindaugas Kuzminskas finished with 11. Kyle O’Quinn grabbed 12 rebounds, helping New York to a 53-36 advantage on the glass.

“Look at the numbers on the glass,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “That tells you everything you need to know. They just had their way with us.”