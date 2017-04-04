× Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday @ New York

* The Knicks fell to the Celtics at home, 110-94, on Sunday. New York is currently 17-20 (.459) in home games and with a loss to the Bulls, it would ensure a losing record at MSG for the Knicks this season. New York hasn’t had a winning home record since going 31-10 (.756) in 2012-13.

* The Bulls defeated the Pelicans at home, 117-110, on Sunday. Chicago is currently amidst a four-game winning streak. This is the third time this season the Bulls have had a four-game win streak but have not reached five in-a-row.

* The Bulls have defeated the Knicks in both matchups this season, most recently, 104-89 on January 12 in New York. Chicago has won four straight versus the Knicks after losing four of the previous five matchups.

* Jimmy Butler is averaging 23.9 points per game this season and is north of the 20 points per game for the third straight season. He is just the fourth Chicago Bull to ever have a streak of at least three straight such seasons (minimum played in 70% of team games). Michael Jordan (twice), Bob Love, and Chet Walker are the others.

* Kristaps Porzingis has scored 2224 points, blocked 263 shots, and hit 193 three pointers since last season. Only Serge Ibaka has also eclipsed 2000 points, 250 blocks, and 100 three-pointers in this time frame.

* Bobby Portis had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in Chicago’s victory over the Pelicans on Sunday. Over his past eight games, Portis has averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, on 56.2 percent shooting off the bench.