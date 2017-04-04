Brazen package theif and child caught on security camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are investigating a brazen package theft that was caught on camera and features a very young suspect.

Late last week, just after 4 p.m., two strangers came a calling to the Brown family home in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

An unknown male and his little companion were caught on camera.

For security, the Browns have a camera on their doorbells. When someone approaches, it starts recording which streams it to a smart phone.

The suspects are seen swiping two packages from the front porch.

The Browns noticed right away the little girl has a backpack on and seemingly was just picked up from school by her criminal companion.

The Browns hope the suspect is caught and arrested and the girl gets away from this criminal behavior before it's too late.