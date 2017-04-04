× Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Colorado

* Only one team has been outscored by more than this year’s Avs (-110) since the lost season of 2004-05, the 2014-15 Buffalo Sabres (-116).

* Chicago needs just one win over its final three games to set a new franchise record for wins on the road at 25.

* The Blackhawks boast 10 players with a rating of +10 or better, good for third overall after Washington (15) and Columbus (13).

* Duncan Keith has 17 assists in the opening 20 minutes this season, the most of any defenseman.

* Matt Duchene has excelled at the faceoff circle this season, winning over 62.8percent of his draws, tops in the NHL (minimum 1000 draws).