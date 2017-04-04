Special thanks to artist Morgan Blair.
Artist pays tribute to Seinfeld with paintings
-
Chicago Blues Fest moves to Millennium Park
-
Around Town visits the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival
-
Academy Awards lists wrong person as dead in memorial tribute
-
Escape the cold and your home with a visit to the Elmhurst Art Museum
-
K9 statues will help decorate city streets this summer while helping raise money
-
-
‘Wayne’s World’ star Tia Carrere performs with WGN Morning News Men’s Glee Club
-
Performers announced for Chicago’s 3rd annual Country Lake Shake
-
Sports Illustrated Model Hunter McGrady on Embracing Your Body Image
-
Chance the Rapper wins 3 Grammys
-
Adele swears, restarts during George Michael Grammy tribute
-
-
Comedian Orny Adams Riffs on Millennials, Dating & Analyzes Lourdes!
-
Lunchbreak: Fifolet gumbo, prepared by Fifolet Cajun and Cocktails chef Kevin Crouse
-
Colin Hay performs ‘A Thousand Million Reasons’