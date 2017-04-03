× White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Detroit

* The Tigers are coming off back-to-back seasons in which they missed the playoffs after four straight AL Central titles from 2011-14. Detroit finished 86-75 last season, eight games behind first-place Cleveland.

* The White Sox went 78-84 last season, their fourth straight season below .500. The last time Chicago had a streak that long of more losses than wins was 1986-89.

* Detroit has captured seven straight season series against the White Sox, tied for the longest active streak by any team against a divisional opponent (Phillies have won seven straight vs. the Marlins). Last season, the home team won 14 of the 19 matchups between the Tigers and White Sox.

* Justin Verlander is making his ninth Opening Day start in the last 10 seasons, tied with Felix Hernandez for the most in baseball over that span. Last season, Verlander narrowly lost out on the AL Cy Young Award to Boston’s Rick Porcello despite earning more first-place votes (14-8). Verlander set a franchise record with a 4.46 strikeout/walk ratio and led the AL in both strikeouts (254) and WHIP (1.00) last season.

* Jose Quintana has thrown at least 200 innings in each of the last four seasons, the longest active streak in the AL. Quintana’s 151 starts are the most by a White Sox pitcher in his first five MLB seasons since Tommy Thomas had 158 from 1926-30. Quintana’s career run-support average of 3.94 is the lowest in the AL among active pitchers with at least 100 career starts.

* After a pedestrian (by his standards) first half of last season (.293 with 18 home runs), Miguel Cabrera led the AL with a .346 batting average and a 1.057 OPS after the All-Star break. Cabrera, who turns 34 on April 18, is one of four players in MLB history to notch at least 2500 hits and 1500 RBI before turning 34, joining Hall of Famers Mel Ott, Jimmie Foxx and Hank Aaron.

* In his first season with the White Sox, Todd Frazier led the team with 40 home runs, becoming just the second White Sox player to hit 40+ in his first season with the team (Jim Thome hit 42 in 2006). Frazier is one of only two players with at least 100 home runs and 40 stolen bases over the last three seasons (Mike Trout is the other).