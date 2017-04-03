Dear Tom,

What are the tornado prone areas in Illinois?

Thanks,

Pablo Gomez

Glendale Heights

Dear Pablo,

While no place in Illinois is immune from tornadoes there are corridors where tornadoes occurs with greater frequency, based on composite tornado track maps compiled by Dr. Ted Fujita, the Storm Prediction Center, the Illinois State Water Survey and Tom Grazulis. One track covers northwest Illinois from the Quad Cities to areas northwest of Chicago, a second from locations between St. Louis and Quincy northeast to east-central Illinois and Chicago’s south suburbs and a third across southwest Illinois to areas in southwest Indiana between Terre Haute and Evansville. Based on data from the Illinois State Water Survey, since 1980 the state has averaged about 45 tornadoes annually, logging as many as 124 in 2006 and as few as 14 in 1980 and 1983.