Week’s 2nd storm to be a veritable “wind machine” with 40-50+ mph gusts by Wed night; drenching Wednesday rain switches to wet snow at night; 70s due by Sunday
-
More wintry temps to bring first sticking snowfall in two weeks Wednesday night
-
The first in a series of spring storms to unleash new round of heavy, wind-driven rain on Chicago beginning Wednesday night/ Thursday
-
Late season wintry chill to include the coldest temps in a month Friday night— first city teens since Feb. 10 predicted; the chill’s to hold through mid next week; snow prospects forecast to surge here late Sunday night/Monday
-
Storms will open and close first week of spring
-
Wintry week ahead, then weather turns milder
-
-
Cold snap wanes following weekend deep freeze
-
Milder weekend ahead as chill eases
-
Severe storms overnight cause crashes, delays across area roads
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Chicago area late Sunday, 3 to 6 inches of snow expected
-
A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana later Sunday night /Monday
-
-
A cold start, then milder weather on the way
-
Springlike warmth to persist through midweek
-
Polar air mass arrives as weather turns wintry