Second teen arrested in Facebook Live sexual assault

CHICAGO — Two teens have been charged for the rape of a teenage girl that was streamed lived on Facebook.Police charged a 14-year-old boy for aggravated sexual assault and pornography charges over the weekend. They say he was involved in the gang rape of a teen girl that was streamed live over the internet.

Monday afternoon, another teen, a 15-year-old male, turned himself into police.

The two boys have been charged so far, but police say they expect to make more arrests soon.

More than 40 people watched that video live. It’s unclear whether people who watched the video live could be criminally charged.

Police say the 14-year-old girl knew one of her attackers. She was lured to a home in north Lawndale in early March. The victim is now living in a safe house because of threats and online harassment she’s endured since the video came out.