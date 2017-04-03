× Mundelein boy, 13, struck and killed by vehicle

MUNDELEIN, Ill. — Students, teachers and staff at a middle school in Mundelein held a moment of silence Monday morning in memory of a 13-year-old student killed after being hit by a vehicle.

Carl Sandburg 7th grader Adrian Marinez was struck Friday night while trying to walk across Townline Road in Vernon Hills.

A 16-year-old boy was driving the vehicle.

He was not ticketed, and authorities say alcohol, drugs, or cellphone use were not suspected.