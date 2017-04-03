Midday Fix: Sweet baseball treats, prepared by Alekka Sweeney, Give Me Some Sugar

Alekka Sweeney

Give Me Some Sugar

2205 W. Belmont Avenue

Chicago

(773) 281-3154

givesugar.com/

Cub-Cakes

Ingredients:

pre-baked cupcakes

green frosting (store bought or homemade frosting plus green food coloring)

leaf-shaped frosting tip

piping bag

teddy graham crackers

red and blue candy melts

Directions:

Put a base layer of green frosting on the cupcakes. Use a piping bag and a leaf-shaped frosting tip to create “ivy” on top of the cupcakes. Dip teddy grahams half-way up into red or blue candy melt. Set on a mesh rack or wax paper to harden. Place dipped teddy graham in the ivy.

Sox-Cakes

Ingredients:

pre-baked cupcakes

white fondant (buy at a specialty store – it’s much easier than making it!)

fine-tipped piping bag

red frosting

circle cookie-cutter just slightly larger than your cupcake

black gel frosting

Directions:

Spread a thin layer of frosting on the top of the cupcake – this will give your fondant something to stick to. Make sure it’s thin around the edges so the frosting does squeeze out of the sides of your cupcake. Dust your countertop with confectioner’s sugar (or lay out a piece of parchment paper) and roll out your fondant with a rolling pin until it’s as thin as possible without cracking or tearing. Always make sure you store your fondant in an air-tight container so it doesn’t dry out. Use your circle cookie cutter to cut a circle, then place the fondant circle on top of your cupcake, gently stretching it over the sides to cover the cupcake and frosting. Place the circle cutter and press gently to create guidelines that you’ll use to draw the “laces” of your baseball. Use the fine-tipped piping bag to draw on the laces (remember to twist and squeeze from the bottom of the bag, not near the tip). Use the gel frosting to write out SOX.

Pinwheel Cookies

Ingredients:

homemade or store-bought sugar cookie dough

red and blue food coloring

black food coloring

wax paper

Directions:

Divide the cookie dough into three equal parts. Add red food coloring to one part until you reach the desired color. Repeat on a second part with blue food coloring. Form each of the three parts into a 4 x 4 square and place in the fridge for 30 minutes. Remove from fridge and cut each square in half into two rectangles. Put one of rectangle of each color back in the fridge. Roll out the remaining red dough in between two pieces of wax paper until it’s about 1/8” thick. Repeat with blue and white dough. Peel the top layer of wax paper off of the red dough and then peel the wax paper off one side of the white dough and use the other side to transfer the white dough on top of the red dough. Peel off the wax paper from one side of the blue dough and use the other side to transfer it atop the white dough. Very lightly roll the three layers together. Starting at the shorter end of the rectangle, roll the dough as tightly as possible into a log. Repeat the rolling and stacking process with the remaining dough in the fridge. Wrap the logs in wax paper and then plastic wrap and refrigerate them for 1 hour. Remove the dough logs and roll them on the counter several times so they don’t develop a flat side. Refrigerate the dough for 4 more hours. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Remove the dough from the fridge and slice each log into 1/4-inch rounds. Place the rounds about 2 inches apart on the baking sheets, as the cookies will expand when baked. Bake the cookies for 9 to 11 minutes until pale golden, and then transfer them to a rack to cool completely.

*For Sox cookies, you can use two layers or you can do black, gray and white using different amounts of black food coloring.

Team Trail Mix

Ingredients:

popcorn (popped according to instructions)

M&Ms

peanuts

candy melts in your team colors

Directions:

Mix the first three ingredients in a large bowl. Melt the candy melts over the stove or in a microwave (careful to melt only 30 seconds at a time so it doesn’t burn). Gently stir the melted candy melts into the bowl with the other ingredients, adding small amounts of candy melt at a time. Stir until evenly distributed. Spread the mixture onto a rimmed cookie sheet. Once it hardens, break apart.