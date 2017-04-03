Lunchbreak: Lake Superior whitefish with lemon tarragon beurre blanc, prepared by ZED 451 chef Andrea Williams

Executive Chef Andrea Williams

ZED 451

739 N. Clark Street

Chicago

(312) 266-6691

zed451.com/

Lake Superior Whitefish

Ingredients:

1 whitefish filet, skin on

sea salt, as needed

fresh black pepper, as needed

1 Tbs olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

Directions:

Pat filet dry with paper towel. Score skin of fish with a knife. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Season fish with salt and pepper. Heat up a saute pan, non-stick preferably, over medium heat. Heat oil in saute pan. Add fish skin side down and cook until skin is crispy, about 2 minutes. Fish should be loose enough to flip. Transfer fish to greased sheet pan flesh side down, and place in oven to finish, about 4-5 minutes more. Once fish is out of the oven squeeze lemon on top and finish with lemon tarragon beurre blanc.

Lemon Tarragon Beurre Blanc

Ingredients:

juice of one lemon

1 small shallot, large dice

1/4 cup white wine

1 bay leaf

1/4 tsp peppercorn

1.5 cups heavy cream

1/2 lb cold butter, cubed

Once a boil is rolling, reduce the heat to a simmer and reduce the cream mixture 2/3 of the way until the mixture is very thick in texture. Combine shallot. Combine white wine. Combine bay leaf. Combine peppercorn. Once the mixture is reduced by 2/3 and is thickened, remove from the heat and strain the mixture through a sieve. Transfer the mixture back to the sauce pot and begin mounding the cold butter cubes into the sauce using a whisk. It is important to melt most of the butter cubes before adding more. The mixture must remain warm enough to melt the butter, but not too hot or the sauce will break. Do not add too much butter at once and return it to low heat if the sauce begins to cool while whisking. Once you have incorporated the butter into the sauce you will have a velvety texture to the sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste and adjust with a touch more lemon if needed. Store the sauce in a Baine Marie near or on a warm surface or in a steam table on low. If the sauce gets to hot and breaks the best solution is to start over.