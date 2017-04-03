How the `Trump Slump` is impacting businesses in Little Village

CHICAGO -- Some businesses in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood are reporting a drop in sales.
Some are calling it “the Trump Slump.” Undocumented immigrants are afraid to leave their homes because they're worried they could be arrested.
The owner of a hair salon and the owner of a grocery store both tell WGN News their sales have fallen off.
Today, some business owners held a meeting with Congressman Luis Gutierrez.
Gutierrez is encouraging people to go about their normal routines.
He says the wholesale immigration raids that people fear are not happening.
