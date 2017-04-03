How the `Trump Slump` is impacting businesses in Little Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Some businesses in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood are reporting a drop in sales.

Some are calling it “the Trump Slump.” Undocumented immigrants are afraid to leave their homes because they're worried they could be arrested.

The owner of a hair salon and the owner of a grocery store both tell WGN News their sales have fallen off.

Today, some business owners held a meeting with Congressman Luis Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is encouraging people to go about their normal routines.

He says the wholesale immigration raids that people fear are not happening.