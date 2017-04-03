× Former WGN courtroom artist Carol Renaud dies

CHICAGO — Former WGN courtroom artist Carol Renaud died Sunday night following a lengthy illness.

Carol helped WGN capture the essence of courtroom dramas from 1988 until 2010, when she sketched the first trial of former Illinois governor, Rod Blagoyevich. During her time with WGN she sketched many notable trials including another former Illinois governor, George Ryan, and the notorious crime figures of the Family Secrets case, which resulted in lengthy sentences for members of the crime syndicate.

“Carol was a trusted part of our courtroom reporting team. For decades, Carol was our eyes in the courtroom because cameras were not allowed. She brought Chicagoans the only glimpse they might get in court that they would otherwise not be able to see,” said WGN-TV News Director Jennifer Lyons.

Carol began as a commercial fashion artist for Marshall Field’s and Carson Pirie Scott’s back in the 1970’s. She shared a studio with her artist-husband who died in 2011. She was a long-time Ravenswood-Manor resident.

Carol leaves behind two adult sons and two grandchildren. Services are pending.