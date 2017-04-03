David Ross makes ‘magic’ on dance floor; Leaves Rizzo ‘speechless, horrified’

Move over Magic Mike. David Ross has some moves he’d like you to see.
On Monday night’s Dancing With The Stars, the retired Chicago Cub letter his inner male entertainer out.
It was “Vegas Week” on the show and his routine with professional partner Lindsay Arnold was inspired by the Las Vegas show Magic Mike.
The judges, for the most part, loved it.
And so did the Cubs.
His teammate Anthony Rizzo was left speechless.
Fans once again tweeted their reactions and support.
Some were reminded of another dance number from Grandpa:
Ahead of the dance, Chicago Cubs Jake Arrieta’s wife tweeted out their support.
Also ahead of time, David and Lindsay had some fun on social media.