David Ross makes ‘magic’ on dance floor; Leaves Rizzo ‘speechless, horrified’

Move over Magic Mike. David Ross has some moves he’d like you to see.

On Monday night’s Dancing With The Stars, the retired Chicago Cub letter his inner male entertainer out.

It was “Vegas Week” on the show and his routine with professional partner Lindsay Arnold was inspired by the Las Vegas show Magic Mike.

The judges, for the most part, loved it.

And so did the Cubs.

His teammate Anthony Rizzo was left speechless.

Fans once again tweeted their reactions and support.

@D_Ross3 dancing to Candy Shop was almost as good as watching @Cubs winning the World Series! @DancingABC — Kelli Chatterton (@KelliChat) April 4, 2017

David Ross doing a Magic Mike dance was weirdly everything I have ever needed in life pic.twitter.com/lYqc8FM5bT — Nicole (@nicoleyoley03) April 4, 2017

Some were reminded of another dance number from Grandpa:

David Ross is my hero https://t.co/3aPKm0ijyL — Ashley Brown (@Ashley_Hogan1) April 4, 2017

hi yes i love david ross i hope he wins dancing with the stars because what a great guy honestly — e l l i e (@unintendedjh) April 4, 2017

Ahead of the dance, Chicago Cubs Jake Arrieta’s wife tweeted out their support.

Also ahead of time, David and Lindsay had some fun on social media.

Elvis is in the building! #sideburns #VegasNight #dwts A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Magic Mike (Magic David) is coming to the @dancingabc ballroom tonight 😉😉 get ready to watch and VOTE for #TeamLadyAndTheGramp 💋💋 #dwts #mlb #cubs #magicmike 1-800-868-3404 A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:14am PDT