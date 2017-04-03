× Chicago street sweeping starts today

CHICAGO — If you’re parking in the city, you’ll need to double check your spot — city street cleaning starts today.

You can check for the orange signs posted along the street to tell you when there’s an upcoming sweep.

If you’re parked in the path of a sweeper, you could be fined $60 and get towed.

In addition to getting a ticket, cars also can be towed on certain main streets, costing drivers $150 in towing fees plus storage fees

Sweeping starts at 7 a.m. on main streets and 9 a.m. on residential side streets.

You can also go to the city’s website, cityofchicago.org, to see when the sweepers will be in front of your house.

-The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report