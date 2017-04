× Chicago-area hydrologic River Stages/flood forecasts

Flood warnings are in effect as minor flooding continues on segments of the Des Plaines, Illinois and Kankakee Rivers. Due to anticipated heavy rains later today and again Wednesday possibly boosting already swollen rives to near bankfull, Flood Advisories are in effect for other segments of the Des Plaines, Kankakee, East Branch of the DuPage, and Fox Rivers. Warning and Advisory segments of the rivers are displayed in green on the highlighted map.

Below is a Stage/Flood Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…