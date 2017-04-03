× Chance for mayor? Campaign aims to draft rapper into mayoral race

CHICAGO — A group of young Chicagoans launched an online effort with one goal in mind: convincing popular Chicago artist Chance the Rapper to run for mayor in 2019.

Chance hasn’t said he would run for office, but the slickly-designed website chano4mayor.com and Twitter account @chano4mayor2k19 use the artist’s own lyrics to make the case for him to do so.

There’s even this from his 2015 song “Somewhere in Paradise:” “They say I’m savin’ my city, say I’m stayin’ for good. They screamin’ Chano for mayor, I’m thinkin’ maybe I should.”

One of the site’s founders, 23-year-old Bea Malsky told the Chicago Sun-Times she and three friends worked on the website for weeks because they appreciate the love Chance shows for his hometown, and agree with the political statements in his songs.

“We would be very happy if he’d become more politically involved and he endorsed a candidate who stands up for the same things that he stands up for in his music,” she said.

Even beyond his songs, the rapper hasn’t shied away from the political arena. He recently met with Gov. Bruce Rauner to discuss funding for Chicago Public Schools, and after saying he was unhappy with what he heard, helped to raise over $2 million for the district.

If he decided to run, Chance would also be campaigning against his father’s former employer. Ken Bennett once served as a top aide to Mayor Emanuel. And if he were to win, at 25 years old on election day, Chance would be the youngest mayor to ever head a major city.